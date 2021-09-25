Swansea City secured a much-needed win on Saturday afternoon, with Russell Martin’s outfit defeating Huddersfield Town.

Russell Martin’s side hosted Huddersfield Town on Saturday afternoon, with the Swans hunting three points after a difficult start to the season.

As for Huddersfield, they have enjoyed a strong start to the new season, sitting in 7th place ahead of the tie.

However, it was Swansea City who took the lead in the first half, with summer signings Jamie Paterson and Joel Piroe combining for the opening goal, with the Dutch striker firing beyond Lee Nicholls.

Piroe’s strike proved to be the only goal of the game, with Swansea holding on to secure a much-needed victory, the first home win of Martin’s tenure at the Swansea.com Stadium.

The win sees them rise to 17th place, five points clear of the relegation zone and back into the win column.

Following the result, fans moved to deliver their verdict on Twitter. Here’s what they had to say:

What a player Flynn Downes is outstanding today — Liam 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@LiamaThomas21) September 25, 2021

Made hard work of what could have been a thumping. So happy for a home win, and we looked good value for it at many points during the game. Piroe is the guy. Downes is unbelievable and Laird is a special player. Exciting we’ve got that home win #swans 🦢 — øli 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🦢 (@scfcoli) September 25, 2021

UPPA SWANS! Much-needed 3 points, both after the recent run of play and ahead of Fulham this week. Love love love what we’ve seen from Piroe, Downes, Laird…pretty much all of the new signings. https://t.co/sskM9QnwH0 — Brian (@TheAverageBrian) September 25, 2021

Great win boys 🦢🔥🤙 — Aaron🦢🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@aaron_scfc) September 25, 2021

Yes lads!! I love you Joel Piroe!! ⚪🖤😍 Uppa Swans — Amy 🇮🇪 Villa, Swans & ⚔️s (@amydunne_2001) September 25, 2021