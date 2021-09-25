Barnsley fans have been left far from impressed once again as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at the hands of Neil Critchley’s Blackpool.

Barnsley will have been determined to pick up all three points at Bloomfield Road on Saturday afternoon after a challenging start to life under Markus Schopp. The Tykes have drawn five of their eight Championship games, picking up only one win.

As for Blackpool, two wins in their last three games has seen them rise away from the relegation zone.

And, it was the hosts who took the lead just after the half-hour mark, with Shayne Lavery firing home after being slotted through by Keshi Anderson.

That was how the game would end, with the Tangerines securing all three points with a 1-0 victory over the Tykes.

Barnsley’s loss leaves them in 20th place, while Blackpool’s turnaround continues, seeing them rise up to 14th after nine games back in the Championship.

After the game, Barnsley fans lambasted the performance and called for action, with many demanding Schopp’s sacking. Here’s what they had to say on Twitter:

Pathetic performance. Relegation battle incoming. Schopp as no idea — Bikertyke (@Bikertyke1) September 25, 2021

Sorry last straw for manager today clearly not working – not good enough get him gone — Kuy (@AlfieKuy) September 25, 2021

Shopp out. We’ve become toothless, no fight, no attacking threat — MJ (@MJH6183) September 25, 2021

get schopp out of this football club now — Tom (@bfc_cheets) September 25, 2021

A following like that, and you give us that, embarrassing — Barnsley On Tour (@BarnsleyOnTour) September 25, 2021