Bournemouth continued their strong start to the season with a win over Luton Town on Saturday afternoon.

Bournemouth headed into this afternoon’s game as only one of two sides still yet to lose a Championship game. A win would see them overtake West Brom and return to the top of the table after the Baggies’ victory over QPR.

As for Luton Town, Nathan Jones’ side travelled to Dean Court off the back of four consecutive draws.

However, the scores were far from even at half-time, with the Cherries heading into the break 2-0 up. Philip Billing and Dominic Solanke continued their strong form with goals, while summer signing Ryan Christie provided both assists.

The Hatters managed to pull one back not long after the hour mark after a strong start to the second half, with an own goal bringing them back into it. It wasn’t enough for Jones’ side though as Bournemouth held on to secure another three points.

Fans moved to have their say on the game on Twitter, here’s what they thought of the win:

Appreciate we won, but that second half was absolutely appalling #afcb — Ryan K (@Kingers_19) September 25, 2021

Another 3 points but again made it hard need to work on not conceding everytime we got 2 up apart from that job done. On To Peterborough Wednesday now #afcb — Michael Sneddon (@Snedders93) September 25, 2021

God we’ve rode our luck at times this season, another big 3 points 🍒 #afcb — Big Jeff 🍒 (@1afcb1) September 25, 2021