Blackburn Rovers cruised home to a comprehensive 5-1 win over Cardiff City on Saturday afternoon.

Blackburn Rovers headed into this afternoon’s clash with Cardiff City with the chance of jumping up into the top six after a decent start to the Championship season, losing only once so far.

The Bluebirds, on the other hand, head into the tie off the back of consecutive 1-0 losses to Bournemouth and Coventry City, a score they would be longing for after 45 minutes at Ewood Park.

Tony Mowbray’s side roared into a 3-0 lead in the first half, with a 24th-minute strike from Sam Gallagher and a brace from Ben Brereton Diaz putting Rovers in the driving seat.

The action continued in the second half too, with Tyrhys Dolan making it four on 53 minutes before Cardiff pulled one back through Sean Morrison.

However, Brereton Diaz netted Blackburn’s fifth and his third late on to put the cherry on top of the cake, much to the delight of Rovers’ fans.

Supporters moved to have their say on the game on Twitter. Here’s what they had to say:

 