Nottingham Forest fans were left unimpressed with striker Lyle Taylor after their tie with Millwall on Saturday afternoon.

Nottingham Forest’s clash with Millwall saw new manager Steve Cooper take charge of his new club for the first time. The City Ground side headed into the tie off the back of their first win of the season, with caretaker manager Steven Reid leading them to victory over Huddersfield Town.

However, it was the visitors who took the lead in the first half. Matt Smith headed home for Gary Rowett’s side after a cross from Sheyi Ojo.

It didn’t take long for Cooper’s side to get back in the game after the break though. Former Derby County man Max Lowe’s cross found the back of the net off the post to level the scores.

Shortly before the first goal, Lewis Grabban made way for Lyle Taylor, whose performance came under fire from Nottingham Forest supporters.

Here’s what they had to say about the striker’s performance during the game:

Every time I see Taylor play in a forest shirt I’m convinced he is the worst striker we’ve ever had at the club in the last 35 years #NFFC — Mike Wood (@mikewood77) September 25, 2021

I still get annoyed with taylor even if he goes down after a foul! #nffc — Adam Whale (@Forest_Chat) September 25, 2021

If lyle Taylor moved as much as he put his thumb up he would be a good player! #NFFC — Jim Beckett (@jmjbecks) September 25, 2021

There has to be a free agent out there that's better than Taylor. #nffc — Ray Von (@Craig74Nov) September 25, 2021

It's baffling that lyle Taylor is actually getting paid thousands for doing what he does. Think about it. #nffc — StokesyOne (@Stokesy_One) September 25, 2021