Blackburn Rovers entered today’s game against an often hard to beat Cardiff City side in 6th place in the Championship table.

Blackburn Rovers fans would have wanted a win and three points to consolidate this early play-off place.

The game was effectively wrapped up before half-time with Rovers leading 3-0 at the break. These goals came via Sam Gallagher (24′) and a brace from in-form striker Ben Brereton Diaz (32′, 45+1′)

The second half saw a more evenly-matched affair with the home side going 4-0 up through Tyrhys Dolan (53′) before Sean Morrison (58′) pulled one back.

There was just enough time for Brereton Diaz (90′) to complete his hat-trick from the spot. That proved to be the only goal-scoring action of the game as Blackburn ran out 5-1 winners.

Here are three Blackburn Rovers players who really turned it on in an impressive victory over a beleaguered Bluebirds side.

Ben Brereton Diaz – Who Scored rating 9.55

The figures grabbing the headlines will always be about the goals that Brereton-Diaz scored in this game. His three goals made it seven for the season for Tony Mowbray’s men.

His game was more than that today, though. He completed 14 of 19 passes and one of these was a key pass giving a teammate a chance. He also fashioned six shooting opportunities – all of which were on target.

Sam Gallagher – WhoScored rating 8.90

Gallagher started the ball rolling for Blackburn today with the opening goal. He also added the assist for Blackburn’s 4th of the afternoon.

The right-sided attacker completed 10 of 14 passes (71%) as Blackburn pressed and punished a sorry Cardiff City outfit. He also won five aerial battles, one tackle and made two clearances.

Tyrhys Dolan – WhoScored rating 8.43

Playing the number 10 role, Tyrhys Dolan ended the game with both a goal and an assist to his name. However, his game was much more than just those headline figures before his 66th-minute substitution.

He was tidy with the ball he had, completing eight of his 11 passes. He also made three tackles that helped to stop Cardiff in their tracks.

All data was derived from the Blackburn Rovers vs Cardiff City match profile on the WhoScored website.