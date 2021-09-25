Wigan Athletic beat Cheltenham Town 2-0 in League One this afternoon.

Wigan Athletic started the day in 1st-place of the League One table, after a fine start to the new campaign under Leam Richardson.

The Latics haven’t lost a league game since the opening day of the campaign and their strong form continued into their game v Cheltenham Town today, taking the lead after eight minutes through Callum Lang.

Charlie Wyke would then double the home side’s lead after the break and the former Sunderland man takes his League One tally to three for his new side.

The win leaves Wigan in 1st-place of the League One table and level on points with Sunderland in second – a positive day for the Latics and for ex-Black Cats striker Wyke for ran into a lot of praise for his performance today.

See what these Wigan Athletic fans had to say on Wyke’s performance today:

