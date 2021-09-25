Lee Johnson confirms Sunderland’s desire to keep Elliot Embleton ‘long-term’ – contract talks underway
Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has confirmed talks are underway over a new deal for Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton.
After playing a starring role in Blackpool’s promotion-winning campaign, Elliot Embleton has returned to Sunderland and nailed down a spot in Lee Johnson’s starting XI.
The Black Cats’ academy graduate has thoroughly impressed in the middle of the park, chipping in with two goals and three assists in his first eight League One games.
Embleton is now in the final year of his deal at the Stadium of Light, but the club are determined to secure his long-term future.
As quoted by the Shields Gazette, Sunderland boss Johnson has confirmed talks are ongoing over a new deal for the midfielder.
He went on to insist that despite the contract talks, Embleton must remain focused on on-pitch matters, leaving Kristjaan Speakman and his representatives to sort a new deal.
Here’s what he had to say on the matter:
“It’s definitely in hand. We’re in contact with the representatives.
“He’s got to just concentrate on his football and his on-pitch stuff, and we’ll let Kristjaan and the agents deal with the other side. I’m pretty sure there’s an appetite to stay on his part, and our part there’s very obviously an appetite to keep him on a long-term deal.”
With discussions ongoing, it awaits to be seen if more emerges on Embleton’s contract situation in the coming weeks and months.
Becoming a key player
Embleton struggled for consistency in his previous spells in Sunderland’s first-team, playing 21 times for the club before this season.
However, after spells out on loan with the earlier mentioned Blackpool and Grimsby Town, the 22-year-old looks set to play a key role for Johnson’s side this season.
His ability on the ball can play a key role for Sunderland as they look to make a long-awaited return to the Championship.