Sunderland boss Lee Johnson has confirmed talks are underway over a new deal for Sunderland midfielder Elliot Embleton.

After playing a starring role in Blackpool’s promotion-winning campaign, Elliot Embleton has returned to Sunderland and nailed down a spot in Lee Johnson’s starting XI.

The Black Cats’ academy graduate has thoroughly impressed in the middle of the park, chipping in with two goals and three assists in his first eight League One games.

Embleton is now in the final year of his deal at the Stadium of Light, but the club are determined to secure his long-term future.

As quoted by the Shields Gazette, Sunderland boss Johnson has confirmed talks are ongoing over a new deal for the midfielder.

He went on to insist that despite the contract talks, Embleton must remain focused on on-pitch matters, leaving Kristjaan Speakman and his representatives to sort a new deal.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“It’s definitely in hand. We’re in contact with the representatives.