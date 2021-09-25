Luton Town lost 2-1 away at Bournemouth in the Championship this afternoon.

Luton Town had endured a relatively decent start to the new campaign, starting the day in 13th-place of the Championship table despite some contested results.

Today they headed to promotion candidates Bournemouth though and after half-an-hour, the Cherries had a two-goal lead through Philip Billing and Dom Solanke.

Reece Burke would pull one back for Luton who looked refreshed after the break but it was Scott Parker’s side who saw the win through, taking them top of the Championship table with the Hatters dropping down into 16th.

Luton have now won just two Championship games this season. They’d drawn their previous five before today and the defeat at Bournemouth means Jones’ side are winless in six.

A disappointing run – see what these Luton Town fans had to say on Twitter after full-time:

Luton only play well for 45 minutes town. — Lloyd homann (@lloydyhomann) September 25, 2021

We have a problem with taking chances. — X (@xanderdayy) September 25, 2021

why can't we play well for 90 minutes — Dan (@ltfcdan) September 25, 2021

Create more than enough decent chances just can't put them away — Andrew Kimberley (@lutonkimbo) September 25, 2021

RUINED MY WEEK AGAIN THANKSS — ً (@LTFC__) September 25, 2021

Soon as we get our consistency going we’ll be fine. Onto Wednesday — reecemurphy (@reecemurphyltfc) September 25, 2021