‘Clock is ticking’ – Plenty of Millwall fans assess ‘insipid’ Nottingham Forest display
Millwall drew 1-1 away at Nottingham Forest in the Championship this afternoon.
Millwall have so far endured a mixed start to the season under Gary Rowett, who takes charge of this third semester in charge of the Lions.
His side started the day in 17th-place of the Championship table and headed to the City Ground to face a Nottingham Forest side managed by Steve Cooper for the first time.
But it was the visiting side who took the lead, with Matt Smith scoring in the 32nd-minute.
Forest though would find an equaliser through Max Lowe after the break and Millwall rack up yet another draw in the Championship – their sixth of the season and fourth successive draw in the league.
It was another frustrating afternoon for the Lions but a point nevertheless – see what these Millwall fans had to say after full-time on Twitter:
1-0 up, should be not drawing this game when rowett sets us up so defensively
— Danny Watts (@Danny_Watts99) September 25, 2021
Insipid football sick and tired of it now new manager desperately needed
— Danny Stroud (@speeddemon8021) September 25, 2021
On course for 30 draws this season, would be some kind of record surely
— Jim (@jimmneal) September 25, 2021
No progressed at all this season from last season .. 2 wins in 15 is relegation form… need to start winning at home for starters. Stale football no cutting edge. The clock is ticking for Rowett
— Lee Patterson (@LeePatterson16) September 25, 2021
2 wins in the last 15 league games. Not good enough. Needs a serious rethink or he has to go. Cant keep taking attacking players off for midfielders and expecting more.
— Will (@SE16wall) September 25, 2021
It was 1-1 so naturally it was the right decision to put on two defensive midfielders??
— JE (@JE05900138) September 25, 2021
Another opportunity for three points lost. We have taken the lead three times only in league games this season against QPR, Blackburn and Forest and been pegged back each time. Not good enough
— Stu (@stuwall79) September 25, 2021