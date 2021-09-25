Millwall drew 1-1 away at Nottingham Forest in the Championship this afternoon.

Millwall have so far endured a mixed start to the season under Gary Rowett, who takes charge of this third semester in charge of the Lions.

His side started the day in 17th-place of the Championship table and headed to the City Ground to face a Nottingham Forest side managed by Steve Cooper for the first time.

But it was the visiting side who took the lead, with Matt Smith scoring in the 32nd-minute.

Forest though would find an equaliser through Max Lowe after the break and Millwall rack up yet another draw in the Championship – their sixth of the season and fourth successive draw in the league.

It was another frustrating afternoon for the Lions but a point nevertheless – see what these Millwall fans had to say after full-time on Twitter:

1-0 up, should be not drawing this game when rowett sets us up so defensively — Danny Watts (@Danny_Watts99) September 25, 2021

Insipid football sick and tired of it now new manager desperately needed — Danny Stroud (@speeddemon8021) September 25, 2021

On course for 30 draws this season, would be some kind of record surely — Jim (@jimmneal) September 25, 2021

No progressed at all this season from last season .. 2 wins in 15 is relegation form… need to start winning at home for starters. Stale football no cutting edge. The clock is ticking for Rowett — Lee Patterson (@LeePatterson16) September 25, 2021

2 wins in the last 15 league games. Not good enough. Needs a serious rethink or he has to go. Cant keep taking attacking players off for midfielders and expecting more. — Will (@SE16wall) September 25, 2021

It was 1-1 so naturally it was the right decision to put on two defensive midfielders?? — JE (@JE05900138) September 25, 2021