Millwall drew 1-1 away at Nottingham Forest in the Championship this afternoon.

Millwall have so far endured a mixed start to the season under Gary Rowett, who takes charge of this third semester in charge of the Lions.

His side started the day in 17th-place of the Championship table and headed to the City Ground to face a Nottingham Forest side managed by Steve Cooper for the first time.

But it was the visiting side who took the lead, with Matt Smith scoring in the 32nd-minute.

Forest though would find an equaliser through Max Lowe after the break and Millwall rack up yet another draw in the Championship – their sixth of the season and fourth successive draw in the league.

It was another frustrating afternoon for the Lions but a point nevertheless – see what these Millwall fans had to say after full-time on Twitter: