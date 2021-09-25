Cardiff City lost 5-1 at Blackburn Rovers in the Championship this afternoon.

Cardiff City started the day in 10th-place of the Championship table but fans have so far had mixed reviews of their season – Mick McCarthy’s first full season in charge.

They headed to Ewood Park to face a Blackburn Rovers side who sat in 6th-place ahead of kick-off and it was Tony Mowbray’s side who took the lead in the first half, with Sam Gallagher firing Rovers in front.

Rovers would score a couple more before the break through Ben Brereton Diaz before Tyrhys Dolan scored a fourth after the restart.

Sean Morrison scored a consolation but the visiting side couldn’t mount a comeback, and they suffer their fourth defeat in five Championship outings with Brereton completing a hat-trick late on.

As Cardiff’s form continues to worsen, plenty of fans have called for Mick McCarthy’s departure and many have discussed the availability of Chris Wilder.

See what these Cardiff City fans said about the ex-Sheffield United boss on Twitter this afternoon:

Chris Wilder got to be it for me, no more cheap short term options, let’s spend a few years rebuilding behind a proper manager and give him time. Mick will never get us firing, has to go now. — Morgan (@morganedwards01) September 25, 2021

Chris Wilder please. Like, right now. — Stewart Holt 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺🌈💙 (@Stewart_Holt) September 25, 2021

Chris Wilder? — Stewart Holt 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🇪🇺🌈💙 (@Stewart_Holt) September 25, 2021

Chris wilder or Alex Neil the best out there for us imo. Wilder a stretch though not sure he’d come here — Sam Hancock (@SamH1927) September 25, 2021

No chance Chris Wilder would come here. — Alex Wallace 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿 (@AlexW1802) September 25, 2021