Charlton Athletic drew 2-2 at home to Portsmouth in League One this afternoon.

Charlton Athletic started the day in the relegation zone of the League One standings, sitting in 21st as they welcomed Danny Cowley’s Portsmouth to The Valley.

And it was the visiting Pompey who took an early lead to pile yet more misery on Nigel Adkins’ side after Ronan Curtis scored on six minutes.

The Addicks would find an equaliser after the break through summer signing Sean Clare but Pompey hit back soon after, re-taking the lead through Marcus Harness.

Charlton though would find an 88th-minute equaliser through Josh Davison – the point leaves them in 22nd-place of the table.

There were some questionable player performance for Charlton today and none more so than Ben Watson – see what these Charlton Athletic fans had to say on Watson’s performance v Portsmouth today:

Ben Watson is the worst player I’ve ever seen in a Charlton shirt — Dan (@CAFCKidman) September 25, 2021

Embarrassing, tactically woeful. So vulnerable to any form of width. Always playing with 10 men with Watson in the middle. #cafc — gus fordham (@GusFordham) September 25, 2021

Got to get Arter or Watson off at HT for CBT and go for it! My worry is that we’ll leave too late to get anything from the game #cafc — Chris Bollen (@CBollen14CAFC) September 25, 2021

Arter is rusty but just think what it is like to play next to Watson 🤣#cafc — Timmsi 🔴⚪ (@TheCharltonWay) September 25, 2021

Soare and Watson off please. No idea who for, but Soare is awful and you can't play both Watson and arter together #cafc — Jon (@JTedders92) September 25, 2021

Stockley Watson Papa Pearce #cafc what’s the point ? — MM (@MatmillerCAFC) September 25, 2021