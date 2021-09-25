Charlton Athletic drew 2-2 at home to Portsmouth in League One this afternoon.

Charlton Athletic started the day in the relegation zone of the League One standings, sitting in 21st as they welcomed Danny Cowley’s Portsmouth to The Valley.

And it was the visiting Pompey who took an early lead to pile yet more misery on Nigel Adkins’ side after Ronan Curtis scored on six minutes.

The Addicks would find an equaliser after the break through summer signing Sean Clare but Pompey hit back soon after, re-taking the lead through Marcus Harness.

Charlton though would find an 88th-minute equaliser through Josh Davison – the point leaves them in 22nd-place of the table.

There were some questionable player performance for Charlton today and none more so than Ben Watson – see what these Charlton Athletic fans had to say on Watson’s performance v Portsmouth today: