Sunderland beat Bolton Wanderers 1-0 in League One this afternoon.

Sunderland welcomed Bolton Wanderers this afternoon, going into the game in 2nd-place of the League One table – joint top with Wigan Athletic.

Bolton meanwhile had also enjoyed a solid start to the campaign having started the day in 8th-place, but the Black Cats would have a half-time lead thanks to Carl Winchester’s third goal of the season 17 minutes in.

The Trotters gave a good fight at the Stadium of Light this afternoon but Lee Johnson’s side held on for another impressive win in their quest for promotion into the Championship.

Sunderland now sit in 2nd-place of the League One table behind Wigan Athletic after their win over Cheltenham, in another day of positives for the Black Cats and another day of positives for Winchester too.

See what these Sunderland fans had to say on Winchester’s performance v Bolton today:

