‘It’s harsh’, ‘Stupid’ – Plenty of Derby County fans divided after key incident in Sheffield United defeat
Derby County lost 1-0 away at Sheffield United in the Championship this afternoon.
Derby County headed to Bramall Lane today, to face a resurgent Sheffield United side. Wayne Rooney’s Rams have officially entered into administration and went headed to Yorkshire in last place of the Championship table following a 12-point deduction.
After a solid first half, Derby County’s day was turned upside down when Kelle Roos was shown a straight red card in the 57th-minute.
The Dutch stopper rushed off his line and brought down Billy Sharp who was bearing down on the Derby goal, resulting in a somewhat controversial red for Roos.
Sharp though would come back with a penalty in the 90th-minute to give the Blades the home win, leaving Derby rooted to the foot of the table on -2 points and ruing Roos’ red.
See what these Derby County fans had to say on Roos today:
Roos did not need to do that, if he scores he scores and we have 11 men to try to pull back the goal⚽🐑
— Steph Thorpe 💙 (⧖) (@StephBirdArt) September 25, 2021
Ofc the ref gets peer pressured into sending Roos off
— dan (@danieliwnI) September 25, 2021
Roos got sent off, I can’t believe it lmao
— Jack (@Jxck05) September 25, 2021
Can’t argue about that mate, stupid challenge, only thing he’ll ever get out of that is a red
— Charlie Kemp🐏 (@charliekemp05) September 25, 2021
Marshall back! 🤞
— James Atkin (@jamesDCFCatkin) September 25, 2021
Not sure what he was doing coming out there. It's his own fault.
— Gareth (@gcw047) September 25, 2021
It’s harsh, Roos didn’t look that committed enough which doesn’t help the challenge for me. It could be either Red or yellow though #dcfc https://t.co/iXn59QrB34
— Ben✌️ (@Benjaminw4rd) September 25, 2021