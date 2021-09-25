Derby County lost 1-0 away at Sheffield United in the Championship this afternoon.

Derby County headed to Bramall Lane today, to face a resurgent Sheffield United side. Wayne Rooney’s Rams have officially entered into administration and went headed to Yorkshire in last place of the Championship table following a 12-point deduction.

After a solid first half, Derby County’s day was turned upside down when Kelle Roos was shown a straight red card in the 57th-minute.

The Dutch stopper rushed off his line and brought down Billy Sharp who was bearing down on the Derby goal, resulting in a somewhat controversial red for Roos.

Sharp though would come back with a penalty in the 90th-minute to give the Blades the home win, leaving Derby rooted to the foot of the table on -2 points and ruing Roos’ red.

See what these Derby County fans had to say on Roos today:

Roos did not need to do that, if he scores he scores and we have 11 men to try to pull back the goal⚽🐑 — Steph Thorpe 💙 (⧖) (@StephBirdArt) September 25, 2021

Ofc the ref gets peer pressured into sending Roos off — dan (@danieliwnI) September 25, 2021

Roos got sent off, I can’t believe it lmao — Jack (@Jxck05) September 25, 2021

Can’t argue about that mate, stupid challenge, only thing he’ll ever get out of that is a red — Charlie Kemp🐏 (@charliekemp05) September 25, 2021

Marshall back! 🤞 — James Atkin (@jamesDCFCatkin) September 25, 2021

Not sure what he was doing coming out there. It's his own fault. — Gareth (@gcw047) September 25, 2021