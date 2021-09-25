Derby County lost 1-0 away at Sheffield United in the Championship this afternoon.

Derby County headed to Bramall Lane today, to face a resurgent Sheffield United side. Wayne Rooney’s Rams have officially entered into administration and went headed to Yorkshire in last place of the Championship table following a 12-point deduction.

After a solid first half, Derby County’s day was turned upside down when Kelle Roos was shown a straight red card in the 57th-minute.

The Dutch stopper rushed off his line and brought down Billy Sharp who was bearing down on the Derby goal, resulting in a somewhat controversial red for Roos.

Sharp though would come back with a penalty in the 90th-minute to give the Blades the home win, leaving Derby rooted to the foot of the table on -2 points and ruing Roos’ red.

