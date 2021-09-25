Sheffield United beat Derby County 1-0 in the Championship this afternoon.

Sheffield United hosted Derby County today, with the Rams now officially in administration.

Wayne Rooney’s side have shown great fight on the pitch this season despite their troubles and they faced a resurgent Sheffield United side, who went into today’s game unbeaten in four Championship outings.

It was the Blades though who would eventually claim all three points.

The game was even up until Kelle Roos’ red card in the second half. He brought down Billy Sharp outside of his penalty box and it was the veteran striker who would eventually seal the win from the spot – his fourth goal in seven outings and Sheffield United’s third win in four Championship fixtures.

It wasn’t the prettiest performance from the Blades but it was a win all the same, and a clean sheet too – they now sit in 11th-place of the Championship table.

See what these Sheffield United fans had to say on Twitter after full-time:

