Sheffield Wednesday drew 1-1 with Ipswich Town in League One this afternoon.

Sheffield Wednesday went into today’s game on the back of some poor form in the league – Darren Moore’s side had not won in their last three League One outings heading to Portman Road, sitting in 13th-place of the table.

The Owls though would find the lead after 26 minutes thanks to summer signing Dennis Adeniran.

Moore’s men held on well and looked as though they had the three points in their grasp but once again, they conceded a late equaliser and once again it was goalkeeper Bailey Peacock-Farrell at fault.

See what these Sheffield Wednesday fans had to say on Twitter about the Northern Irishman’s performance:

Another BPF error, another goal!! — Thunderchuffer (@thunderchuffer) September 25, 2021

Why ????? All down to BPF AGAIN — Callum Cunningham (@callumc25) September 25, 2021

What a pillock BPF….every week now! #SWFC — Mark Hope 🇬🇧 (@owls_4life) September 25, 2021

That’s 3 in 3 for BPF — stephen varns (@stevie1953) September 25, 2021

Moore couldn't have done anything about that ALL BPF FAULT AGAIN — Callum Cunningham (@callumc25) September 25, 2021