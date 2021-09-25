Middlesbrough entered this afternoon’s early kick-off against Reading in 15th place in the Championship league table.

Middlesbrough would have been wanting a win and three points to allow them to climb the table a little. It wasn’t to be, the Teessiders going down 1-0 in a narrow loss.

Reading’s win came on the back of a goal from Alen Halilovic (55′), assisted by John Swift. It was enough to see the home side climb to 8th in the table – just goal difference keeping them out of the play-offs.

Here are three Middlesbrough players who let boss Neil Warnock down in the loss to Reading.

Matt Crooks – WhoScored rating 5.40

Crooks didn’t have the best of games in the defensive midfield position for Middlesbrough this afternoon. He only completed 15 of 21 passes (71%) and created just one chance through a key pass.

He didn’t complete a tackle, made no interceptions and no clearances. His miserable afternoon was compounded by a straight red card which means that he’ll miss Boro’s next three games.

Isaiah Jones -WhoScored rating 5.63

Jones was another player whose performance against Reading might lead to words from Neil Warnock. The winger saw little of the ball (1.6%) down the left flank and completed just 8 of his 13 pass attempts.

In a game when he wasn’t really at the races, the 22-year-old made one tackle. He failed to really impose himself on the game and will want to do better next time out when Boro face a stern task against an improving Sheffield United.

Martin Payero – WhoScored rating 6.04

23-year-old Argentinian Payero was another who failed to shine for the Teesside outfit. The attacking midfielder was another who saw little (1.5%) of the ball so couldn’t get in on the game.

He made just 18 touches of the ball all game, completing 10 of 13 passes and creating no chances for teammates. his only other contribution of worth was one tackle from three attempts.

All data was derived from the Reading vs Middlesbrough match profile on the WhoScored website.