Hull City forward Keane Lewis-Potter is attracting interest from Premier League outfit Brentford, it has been claimed.

I hear a whisper @BrentfordFC are keen on Keane . No surprise Premier League clubs are tracking KLP @HullCity . Question is, will any test #hcafc resolve in January? https://t.co/OvGOYu37oL — David Burns (@bbcburnsy) September 24, 2021

Academy graduate Keane Lewis-Potter’s performances since making his way through the Hull City ranks have unsurprisingly caught the eye over the past two seasons.

The young forward as a key part of Grant McCann’s side and played an important role in their promotion back to the Championship, managing 13 goals and six assists in 43 League One games last season.

Now, it has been claimed that Brentford are keeping an eye on Lewis-Potter.

BBC’s David Burns has claimed that the Premier League new boys are “keen” on the 20-year-old as they eye possible additions in the January transfer window.

Lewis-Potter has also emerged on the radar of Southampton, with reports stating last week that scouts from St. Mary’s were watching over the young forward. As further speculation circulates, it will be interesting to see how the situation develops in the coming weeks and months.

His season so far

The Hull-born prodigy has maintained his spot in McCann’s side in the Championship, playing every minute of all eight league games so far.

Across all competitions, he has managed three goals and one assist in the 2021/22 campaign, with his most recent goal coming in the 3-1 defeat to Sheffield United last weekend. He has featured mainly on the left-wing but was deployed on the right-hand side against Swansea City.

With clubs watching over Lewis-Potter, it will be hoped that he can remain focused and help the Tigers return to form after a challenging start to life in the second-tier.