Barnsley fans have had their say on Markus Schopp’s starting XI for their clash with Blackpool this afternoon.

The Tykes will be determined to make a return to winning ways after a difficult start to the 2021/22 season.

Following a memorable campaign, Barnsley have won just once in their opening eight Championship games. They sit in 18th on eight points, with five draws and two defeats.

Their opponents, Blackpool, are performing the best of the three sides promoted from League One, sitting just behind Barnsley in 19th. Neil Critchley’s side endured a challenging start to life back in the second-tier but have won two of their last three, seeing them rise out of the relegation zone.

For this afternoon’s tie, Brad Collins continues in goal, with Jasper Moon, Michal Helik and Liam Kitching making up the back three.

Callum Brittain and Ben Williams look poised to start as wing-backs, with Callum Styles and Josh Bensen selected in central midfield. The front three is made up of Dominik Frieser, captain Cauley Woodrow and Victor Adeboyejo, with Schopp hunting three points.

Here’s what fans had to say about the starting XI on Twitter:

Good lineup that — tyler (@tyler_bfc) September 25, 2021

Travelling back home to Barnsley now — the mighty tarn (@BFCLucasss) September 25, 2021

good team that — Tom (@bfc_cheets) September 25, 2021

Hahaha good one now where’s the real team sheet? — hayden lee (@hayden10bfc) September 25, 2021

how much is this costing adeboyejo absolutely horrendous footballer — jacob dunn (@jacobdu49687425) September 25, 2021

Bench is much better but I don't like that 11. https://t.co/CXAPWxswz1 — BFC Luke (@BFC_Luke) September 25, 2021