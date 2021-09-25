Swansea City boss Russell Martin will be determined to get three points on the board this afternoon, with Huddersfield Town awaiting.

The Swans are on a run of three consecutive draws, with their tally of seven points after eight games leaving them in 20th place.

It isn’t the start to the season they will have hoped for, despite their disrupted start to the season with Russell Martin coming in to replace the departing Steve Cooper.

They face a Huddersfield Town side that have enjoyed a decent start to the season, sitting in 7th place after a challenging 2020/21 campaign.

Martin’s lineup for the tie sees Ben Hamer retain his spot in goal, with Kyle Naughton, Ben Cabango and Ryan Manning in what looks to be a back three. Ethan Laird and Jake Bidwell will operate as wing-backs, with captain Matt Grimes and Flynn Downes in central midfield.

Olivier Ntcham and Jamie Paterson start, with Joel Piroe selected up front against Huddersfield.

Upon the announcement of the starting XI, fans moved to have their verdict on Twitter:

Two holding midfielders, Bidwell and no second striker. Atrocious — swansinfov2 (@swansinfov2) September 25, 2021

Release the actual lineup admin — SwanseaHQ (@HqSwansea) September 25, 2021

Play 2 strikers Martin. Worrying Williams and Obafemi miss entirely. https://t.co/55YqfRe2wU — Nemo 🏴󠁧󠁢󠁷󠁬󠁳󠁿🦢 (@C_E_Briggs) September 25, 2021

4 midfielders again…… PLEASE STOP with this Russ https://t.co/GOo1vSfyU0 — Daniel Day-Hughes (@Hughes96x) September 25, 2021