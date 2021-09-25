Nottingham Forest kick off the Steve Cooper era against Millwall today, with the new boss confirming his first starting XI.

Forest come into the game off the back of an impressive performance against Huddersfield Town, with Steven Reid leading them to their first win of the season.

Now, under the management of former Swansea City boss Steve Cooper, they host Millwall.

Cooper will be hoping for the perfect start to life at the City Ground, with supporters hoping this will be the turnaround in fortunes they’ve been waiting for after the sacking of Chris Hughton.

For the clash with Millwall, Cooper’s side is unchanged from Reid’s side that defeated the Terriers.

Brice Samba starts in goal, with Joe Worrall, Tobias Figueiredo and Scott McKenna making up a back three. Jamal Lowe and Djed Spence will be operating as wing-backs on the left and right respectively, while Ryan Yates and James Garner feature in central midfield.

Brennan Johnson and Joe Lolley will be out on the wings, with captain Lewis Grabban at centre-forward.

Here’s what fans had to say on Cooper’s choice of starting XI:

Love that — Samuel Cooke (@cookenffc) September 25, 2021

Don't fix what ain't broke — Joseph Bradford (@gingerjoseph200) September 25, 2021

Much better looking bench than start of season https://t.co/oZhe0oBgOI — Matt Floyd (@MattFloyd79) September 25, 2021

Can’t moan at an unchanged side, deserved to go again — Steve Gibson (@Gibbo8) September 25, 2021

No carvalho no party — keiran (@KezzaNFFC1) September 25, 2021

GET INNNNNNNN — nffc lover (@nffcfanhuge1) September 25, 2021