FIFA 22’s release is just around the corner and it is one of the most highly-anticipated game releases on the calendar.

Here we take a look at the best Sky Bet League Two players that you can develop in FIFA 22’s Career Mode of gameplay.

They are ordered by their growth potential – any tied players then ranked by the highest potential finish.

10. Junior Luamba (ST), Oldham Athletic – 18 Growth (72 Potential)

Luamba came up through the youth ranks at the Latics and can play across the front three positions. He’s progreeed to making nine appearances for Oldham, scoring his first goal for the club in this season’s 2-1 League Two win over Sutton United. Highlight stat: 72 Agility.

9. Reece Staunton (CB), Bradford City – 18 Growth (72 Potential)

Young centre-back Staunton started out at Bradford City in their youth set-up and has progressed to the senior squad. He’s made 19 appearances for the senior Bantams (one goal) and had loans out at Ossett United and Bradford Park Avenue. Highlight stat: 78 Jumping.

8. Brad Young (ST), Carlisle United – 18 Growth (80 Potential)

18-year-old striker Young is on loan at Carlisle from Aston VIlla’s Under-23s. He’s a prolific scorer for the VIllans Under-18s (24 goals in 43 games) and has netted four in 11 at Under-23 level. He’s made five appearances for Carlisle since moving there this summer, all these coming from the bench. Highlight stat: 85 Acceleration.

7. Szymon Kowalczyk (CM), Crawley Town – 19 Growth (69 Potential)

Crawley signed midfielder Kowalczyc in August 2020 after the youngster trained with the side since the previous October. He was snapped up on a three-year deal. He’s yet to make the breakthrough to the senior side. Highlight stat: 72 Agility.

7. Harry Baker (RB), Scunthorpe United – 19 Growth (69 Potential)

18-year-old Baker came up through the age groups at Glanford Park and has made it to the senior squad. He’s yet to feature for The Iron’s first team, though. Highlight stat: 62 Balance.

5. Ethan Brierley (CM), Rochdale – 19 Growth (74 Potential)

17-year-old midfielder Brierley is one for future at Rochdale. However, he’s obviously thought highly enough of and has 11 appearances for The Dale. He has two appearances this season in the Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy. Highlight stat: 83 Balance.

4. Samson Tovide (ST), Colchester United – 20 Growth (75 Potential)

17-year-old Tovide graduated from the youth sides at The U’s and made his debut for the club in last year’s Papa John’s Trophy. He’s yet to make an appearance this season. Highlight stat: 80 Acceleration.

Here are the top three…

3. Kion Etete (ST), Northampton Town – 20 Growth (78 Potential)

19-year-old Etete is on loan at The Cobblers from Premier League side Spurs. The 6ft 4in striker has scored with regularity for the Londoner’s youth sides and has two goals in nine appearances for Northampton. Highlight stat: 63 Shot Power.

Nearly there…

2. Rafiq Khaleel (CAM), Crawley Town – 22 Growth (73 Potential)

18-year-old Londoner Khaleel was snapped up by Crawley Town from non-league side Cheshunt FC in February 2020. He’s made two appearances for the senior squad in last season’s Papa John’s Trophy. Whilst not making an appearance this season, he has been on the bench for five of their League Two games. Highlight stat: 74 Acceleration.

League Two’s top Career Mode player is…

1. Kelly N’Mai (CAM), Salford City – 23 Growth (75 Potential)

League Two’s best youngster for Career Mode play is Salford City’s N’Mai. He has the potential to reach a 75rating from a base of 52. He’s made two appearances for the first team this season, including a five-minute runout in League Two against Newport County. Highlight stat: 90 Balance.

Futwiz Top League Two Career Mode players