Salford City are a side co-owned by elements of Manchester United’s famed Class of ’92 side. They are making their way in League Two.

Salford City find themselves nestled in 17th place in the league table at the moment. They have played eight games of a season that has 38 games left until its conclusion.

Today they face play-off side Northampton Town who sit in 4th, a point outside the automatic promotion places.

They could feature a new face today after news of their capture of ex-QPR man Aramide Oteh.

Who is Aramide Oteh?

23-year-old Oteh plays as a traditional centre-forward although he can play slightly deeper in the pocket behind a traditional number 9.

He started out in football at Tottenham Hotspur and their youth sides. He moved in a free transfer to QPR’s Under-23s in March 2017.

He only went on to make 21 appearances (scoring two goals) for the Rs in his time at the club before they released him in the summer.

Before his release, the young striker had loans out at Colchester United, Walsall, Bradford City and Stevenage FC.

These loans have seen Oteh amass experience of first-team football and rack up 44 games of in League Two and 13 games in League One.

Thoughts?

BBC Sport (link above) report that Salford City have landed Oteh on a short-term deal until January.

His capture has been completed in enough time for him to possibly appear in the side for today’s match against The Cobblers. However, that will be a decision that will be at the whim of City boss Gary Bowyer.

Signing a player such as Oteh, with both his pedigree and Football League experience, is a great move by the League Two side.

Obviously, the short-term nature of the deal gives City the opportunity to take a look at him before deciding whether to take the plunge for a longer deal.