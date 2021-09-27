With the release of FIFA 22 just around the corner, the player ratings are already out.

Here we’ll look at Blackpool’s best players according to EA Sports’ FIFA 22 ratings.

10. James Husband – 66

The former Middlesbrough defender can feel a little hard done by with his rating. He was a key component in Blackpool’s promotion following a strong second half of the season by Neil Critchley’s side. If Blackpool can avoid relegation this season, he is undoubtedly in line for an upgrade.

9. Reece James – 67

New signing Reece James comes in with a respectable 67 rating. The former Doncaster Rovers star came in with a bit of fanfare as the Tangerine faithful were happy to see him come in. He was one of League One’s better defenders last season and has been earmarked as a good player for a while, now is his time.

8. Kenny Dougall – 67

The Australian comes into the new FIFA with an upgrade following his rating of 66 last year. He has become the Seasider’s midfield maestro and seems to be at the centre of everything good they do this season. The former Barnsley player is set for a big season so don’t be surprised if he gets another upgrade next year.

7. Kevin Stewart – 67

Unfortunately for Stewart, he is most famous for being the make-way in Liverpool’s move for Andy Robertson. Despite getting more minutes, the Englishman is yet to kick on in his career as highlighted by his rating of 67, four ratings worse than on FIFA 21.

6. Dujon Sterling – 67

The Chelsea loanee comes in with a 67 rating. Despite being a youngster waiting to explode, this season may not be the one due to Jordan Gabriel’s arrival. Sterling is clearly talented but Gabriel knows the system and the players better, next year Sterling may have more of the same.

5. Ryan Wintle – 67

Wintle joined the club on loan in the last few days of the window. The former Crewe Alexander star came in with excitement after making a name for himself as a consistent top performer in League One. The loanee will be happy with a 67 rating but will look to get a higher one if he can impress at Bloomfield Road.

4. Richard Keogh – 67

The Irishman has had a downgrade from his 69 rating from the previous year. This has followed a trend of a steady decline since FIFA 17. The 35-year-old is in the last years of his career but following his disastrous performance against Coventry, some would say this rating and his 50 pace is generous.

3. Luke Garbutt – 68

Unlike Stewart, after leaving a Premier League club, Garbutt has progressed. After a rocky few loan spells away from Goodison Park, the former Leeds academy star has found a home at Bloomfield Road. Garbutt has been hugely important to Blackpool’s success under Critchley, 68 seems a little harsh.

2. Jerry Yates – 68

Arguably Blackpool’s best player, last season’s top goalscorer can feel underwhelmed with his rating of 68. The 24-year-old bagged 20 in the league and 23 in all competitions and only got an upgrade of four. Yates will show EA Sports wrong this season and will undoubtedly get a better rating in FIFA 23.

1. Chris Maxwell – 68

The Welshman is ever-present in between the sticks for the Tangerines when he is available. He has brought a calming presence to a relatively inexperienced back-line. But more impressively, the shot-stopper has become a fan favourite at Blackpool despite playing for Preston North End. The rating of 68 is about right following his performances last season.