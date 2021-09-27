With the release of FIFA 22 just around the corner, EA Sports have already released an initial list of each players rating.

Here is a closer look at the player ratings of Mansfield Town’s highest-rated players.

10. Nathan Bishop – 63

After not featuring in last years game, Bishop returns to FIFA with the same rating he had in FIFA 20 when he played for Southend United. His overall rating of 64 is fair given his one year absence, but after an impressive start to the season he could already begin to look for an upgrade in January.

9. George Lapslie – 63

Last season, the midfielder was given a 59 rating, but has been given a well deserved increase of four this time around. Lapslie was excellent for Mansfield last season, scoring eight and assisting three. Despite his increase, he is just the fifth highest rated Stags midfielder – he could arguably be higher.

8. Jordan Bowery – 63

Jordan Bowery was fantastic last season, no one in the Mansfield squad scored more than his 10 or assisted more than his five – yet he’s not seen a change in rating. Bowery could arguably be a silver card (65 rating or higher), so the fact he hasn’t even been upgraded is hard to believe.

7. Harry Charsley – 63



Harry Charsley has generously been given an increase on his FIFA 21 rating of 62. It’s his highest ever rating, having only made his FIFA debut last year. Charsley did have a good season last year, but it’s surprising to see him get an upgrade when others missed out.

6. Marek Stech – 63

The second goalkeeper on this list, Marek Stech comes in with the same rating he had last season – 63. No change seems fair for Stech, but despite remaining the same half his stats have decreased.



5. George Maris – 64

Maris has been rewarded for some impressive performances last season. The midfielder has seen his rating increase by two, meaning this is his highest ever rating in FIFA. At 25 Maris still has time to grow and if he builds on last season he will be a silver card in no time.



4. James Perch – 64

Next on the list is the veteran James Perch. Perch was one of Mansfield’s best players last season, which has seen him be rewarded with his first increase in six years. Perch’s overall increase his also seen his defending, physicality, and funnily enough his shooting all get upgraded as well.

3. Stephen Quinn – 64

Taking third place on this list is Stephen Quinn. Following his move from Burton Albion last January, Quinn impressed at Mansfield but it wasn’t enough to save his rating. The 35-year-old has had a big decrease from his 67 rated card last season.

2. Ollie Clarke – 64

Taking the silver medal is Ollie Clarke. The midfielder has also decreased from FIFA 21, dropping from 65 to 64 overall. This seems a bit of a harsh decision, but after starting the season brightly he could be in line for an upgrade again soon.

1. Danny Johnson – 64

And in top spot is Danny Johnson. Just his second appearance on FIFA and it brings with an an overall increase of two – making Johnson the highest rated League Two striker. The forward scored 17 goals for Leyton Orient last season and was deserving of an upgrade, but it’s a surprise not to see him make the jump up to a silver card.