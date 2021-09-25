Wigan Athletic are back in league action today at home to Cheltenham Town.

Wigan Athletic go into the game top of League One ahead of Sunderland on goal difference.

The Latics were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in mid-week after a defeat by the Black Cats at the DW Stadium.

However, they can now solely focus back on the league and overcoming the Robins this afternoon.

Read: Wigan Athletic assessed by Cheltenham Town boss

Team news

Wigan have been dealt a blow with Thelo Aasgaard picking up a knee injury playing for the Under-23’s last week against Charlton Athletic.

The youngster is now set for a spell on the sidelines, as per a report by Wigan Today.

Goalkeeper Jamie Jones is also out with a hand injury and Sam Tickle is expected to take his place on the bench again.

Opponents

Cheltenham are in good form at the moment and are unbeaten in their last four games.

Michael Duff’s side are only outside the Play-Offs on goal difference and have proved they are no pushovers at this level.

Read: Wigan Athletic dealt blow ahead of Cheltenham Town clash

Predicted line-up

(4-2-3-1)- Ben Amos, Max Power, Jack Whatmough, Kell Watts, Tendayi Darikwa, Tom Naylor, Jordan Cousins, Callum Lang, Will Keane, James McClean, Charlie Wyke.

Prediction

Wigan are in good form at the moment and are looking strong under Leam Richardson.

Cheltenham will be a tough test for the ‘Tics but they should be too strong for them in the end. 2-0, Wyke and Keane to score.