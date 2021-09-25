Charlton Athletic are back in action today against Portsmouth at home.

Charlton Athletic are looking to get their season on track after a poor start.

Nigel Adkins’ side have won only once out of their only eight games.

They find themselves in the relegation zone at the moment in League One and the pressure could start to mount on their boss.

Team news

Striker Conor Washington was substituted off at half-time last time out against Gillingham with an ankle injury and is being assessed ahead of today, as per the club’s official club website.

Ryan Inniss and Ronnie Schwartz are out for a couple of months, whilst Jake Forster-Caskey is a long-term absentee.

Opponents

Portsmouth are winless in their last five games in the league and travel to the Valley today desperate for a win.

They sit 12th in the table and are only two points outside the Play-Offs.

Quotes

Adkins has spoken about Pompey ahead of the game:

“[Portsmouth] have changed their formation in the last two games to match their opposition’s formation.

“They look to play out from the goalkeeper [Gavin Bazunu], who is exceptional by the way, he starred for the Republic of Ireland recently. He distributes the ball very well and plays like an outfield player.”

Predicted line-up

(4-4-2) – Craig MacGillivray, Adam Matthews, Sam Lavelle, Jason Pearce, Ben Purrington, Corey Blackett-Taylor, Alex Gilbey, Albie Morgan, Charlie Kirk, Elliot Lee, Jayden Stockley.

Prediction

Charlton had some bright moments against Gillingham and could do the business against Portsmouth. A narrow 1-0 win, Lee to score again.