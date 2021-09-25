It isn’t long now until EA Sports release their yearly version of the FIFA football game onto console owners.

In preparation for that release, players stats and profiles have made their way to the legion of eager fans of the console phenomenon.

Here we take a look at the best Sky Bet League One players that you can develop in Career Mode.

They are ordered by their growth potential – any tied players then ranked by the highest potential finish.

10. Finlay Lockett (LM), Bolton Wanderers – 19 Growth (73 Potential)

18-year-old Lockett is a member of the youth set up at Bolton Wanderers but has made the step up to the senior squad. He has three league games under his belt for the Trotters as well as appearances in the Carabao Cup and EFL Trophy. Highlight stat: 72 Sprint Speed.

10. Rhys Shirley (ST), Plymouth Argyle – 19 Growth (73 Potential)

Youngster Shirley has three substitute appearances for Plymouth Argyle so far this season in League One. He also has two appearances for The Pilgrims in the Carabao Cup including a first goal for the senior squad in the 4-1 loss away at Swansea City. Highlight stat: 83 Agility.

8. Max McMillan (ST), Fleetwood Town – 19 Growth (74 Potential)

York-born McMillan was snapped up by Fleetwood Town from Leeds United’s Under-18s set-up. Whilst picking up frequent appearances for the Whites, he couldn’t break through at Elland Road. He’s yet to make his mark with the Cod Army but is highly rated. Highlight stat: 80 Acceleration.

7. Sean Roughan (LB), Lincoln City – 19 Growth (75 Potential)

18-year-old Roughan joined The Imps from Irish side Phoenix FC in September 2019. He’s since gone on to make 11 appearances for Lincoln City, six of these coming in League One last season. He’s yet to make an appearance this season in any competition. Highlight stat: 79 Jumping.

6. Gavin Bazunu (GK), Portsmouth – 19 Growth (83 Potential)

Irish youngster Bazunu is on loan at Fratton Park from Premier League champions Manchester City. Despite being only 19, he has quickly established himself as Pompey’s number one. Exposure in the Cityzens age-group sides has been augmented by a solid spell at Rochdale on loan. This season he has made seven League One appearances, keeping three clean sheets and conceding six times. Highlight stat: 65 Jumping.

5. Liam Vincent (LB), Portsmouth – 20 Growth (74 Potential)

18-year-old Vincent joined Pompey this July from non-league side Bromley. He came with seven games of National League experience. Contracted until 2024, he’s yet to break into the senior squad at Fratton Park. Highlight stat: 74 Sprint Speed.

4. Ellis Taylor (LM), Sunderland – 21 Growth (72 Potential)

Left-sided midfielder Taylor has come up through the youth ranks at Sunderland. He’s made one appearance for the Black Cats in this season’s Carabao Cup in the 2-1 win against Port Vale. He’s made the bench for games against Blackpool and Wigan. He has scored four goals in 11 appearances for the Under-18s and two goals in 19 appearances for the Under-23’s. Highlight stat: 66 Agility.

Here’s the top three, starting with…

3. Miguel Azeez (CM), Portsmouth – 21 Growth (83 Potential)

Azeez in on loan at Portsmouth from Premier League side Arsenal, The young central midfielder has one Pompey appearance tucked under his belt – a 59-minute spell against Cambridge United. He’s scored regularly for the Under-18s and Under-23s for the Gunners. Highlight stat: 71 Short Pass.

Nearly there…

2. Louie Barry (ST), Ipswich Town – 21 Growth (84 Potential)

18-year-old Barry comes to Portman Road and Ipswich as a storied England youth international and with a backstory. He was taken from West Brom by Barcelona, spending six months at the Camp Nou before being bought by Aston Villa. He has four appearances for Ipswich Town so far this season – two in League One and one each in the Carabao Cup and Papa John’s Trophy. Highlight stat: 74 Agility.

Last but not least…

1. Harry Jewitt-White (CM), Portsmouth – 22 Growth (72 Potential)

Jewitt-White is the 4th Portsmouth youngster to hit the top 10 League one Career Mode players on FIFA 22. He comes out top due to his 22-point growth potential from a 50 base. The 17-year-old Welsh youngster has made three appearances for Pompey in the Papa John’s Trophy – one this season and two last. Highlight stat: 68 Sprint Speed.

Futwiz Top League One Career Mode players