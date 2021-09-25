The annual event that is FIFA 22’s release date is just around the corner. EA Sports have been drip-feeding players and stats over the past week or so.

Here we take a look at the best Sky Bet Championship players that you can develop in Career Mode.

They are ordered by their growth potential – any tied players then ranked by the highest potential finish.

10. Jeremy Sivi (RM), Middlesbrough – 19 growth (71 Potential)

19-year-old Sivi was picked up by Middlesbrough this July after his November 2020 release by Harlow Town. He made his Boro debut in the 3-0 Carabao Cup defeat after coming on as a substitute. He has five Premier League 2 appearances for the Under-23s – scoring one goal. Highlight stat: 74 Balance.

9. Nelson Abbey (CB), Reading – 19 Growth (76 Potential)

18-year-old Abbey came up through the youth ranks at Reading and has featured heavily for the Under-18s at the Berkshire club. He’s made 23 appearances (two goals) at this level. He has two appearances for the senior squad in the Carabao Cup – a one-minute fleeting appearance last season vs Luton Town and a 70-minute spell this season vs Swansea. Highlight stat: 79 Sprint Speed.

8. Sam Beckwith (CM), Luton Town – 20 Growth (70 Potential)

18-year-old Beckwith is currently out on loan away from Luton Town and with Maidenhead United. Here he will be picking up vital first-team experience. He made his senior bow for The Hatters in the Carabao Cup in August as the Bedfordshire side went out on penalties to Stevenage. Highlight stat: 61 Sprint Speed.

7. Ed McJannet (CAM), Luton Town – 20 Growth (74 Potential)

17-year-old McJannet came through the academy ranks at Kenilworth Road. The Republic of Ireland Under-18 captain is yet to make the breakthrough into the senior squad, even for cup games. Highlight stat: 74 Balance.

6. Josh Austerfield (CM), Huddersfield Town – 20 Growth (75 Potential)

19-year-old Austerfield is another youngster to come through the ranks of the club he’s currently at. The youngster has made two appearances for the first-team at the John Smith’s Stadium; his debut in the Carabao Cup in 2020 and 83 minutes in last season’s FA Cup. Highlight stat: 64 Short Pass.

5. Ricky Jade-Jones (ST), Peterborough United – 20 Growth (80 Potential)

18-year-old Jade-Jones is out injured at the moment with a knee issue. He’s made the step up to the senior squad with the London Road outfit, making 35 appearances (five goals – one assist) in all competitions. Highlight stat: 92 Sprint Speed.

4. Jay Stansfield (ST), Fulham – 20 Growth (81 Potential)

18-year-old Stansfield joined the Cottagers from Exeter City’s youth set-up in July 2020. Highly productive with the Under18s (31 goals and 4 assists in 27 games), he has made three appearances with the senior squad. These include a two-minute substitute appearance in the 2019/20 Championship and a goal in this season’s Carabao Cup. Highlight stat: 75 Acceleration.

Here are the top three…

3. Rico Richards (LW), West Brom – 22 Growth (76 Potential)

17-year-old Richards is yet to make a concerted breakthrough into the West Brom senior squad but has made a run-out in the 6-0 Carabao Cup loss against Arsenal this season. After scoring well for the Under-18s (10 goals in 20 games), he’s made the step up to a regular spot with the Under-23s. Highlight stat: 72 Balance.

Nearly there…

2. Coniah Boyce-Clarke (GK), Reading – 22 Growth (81 Potential)

In a field of top-10 Career Mode players, Boyce-Clarke is the only non-outfield player to feature. Coming up through the youth set-up at Reading, the 18-year-old stopper has 29 appearances under his belt for the Under-23s, conceding 54 goals and keeping five clean sheets. Highlight stat: 51 Reactions,

The Championship’s top Career Mode player is…

1. Antwoine Hackford (ST), Sheffield United – 25 Growth (84 Potential)

The Championship’s best Career Mode youngster is Sheffield United’s young striker Hackford. He has the scope for a massive 25-point growth from a 59 base to a potential 84 rating.The England youth international is still waiting to make the big breakthrough at Bramall Lane but already has one Premier League appearance to his name. This came in a 10-minute substitute appearance in a 2-0 loss at Crystal Palace last season.

