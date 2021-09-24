Portsmouth have completed the signing of Jay Mingi following his departure from Charlton Athletic.

Portsmouth have handed him a contract following his trial at the club, as announced by their official club website.

Mingi, who is 20-years-old, was released by Charlton at the end of the season.

He has penned a one-year deal at Fratton Park and the League One side hold an option for a further 12 months.

Read: Charlton Athletic have offered deal to young defender

Set to be loaned out

Pompey now plan to loan him out somewhere to get some first-team experience under his belt.

Their boss, Danny Cowley, has said: “Jay came in and really impressed us with his energy, power and athleticism. Unfortunately he picked up an injury and we’ve been working hard with him on his rehab. Now that he’s back fit, we’ve decided to sign him.

“It gives us a good group of talented young professionals, along with Haji Mnoga, Liam Vincent and Jayden Reid.

“The plan is for Jay to go out somewhere and play regular games. This, accompanied with a good training programme, will hopefully see him develop as we hope.”

Read: Charlton Athletic considered move for Arsenal midfielder last month

Career to date

Mingi spent time in the academy at West Ham United before switching to fellow London club Charlton a couple of years ago.

The Addicks handed the midfielder his first professional contract in the game and he made a couple of EFL Trophy appearances last season.

However, Nigel Adkins’ side decided not to extend his stay when his contract expired at the end of June.

New chapter

Mingi has finally landed himself a move to Portsmouth and will be excited to see what lies in store for him now.