Fulham winger Sylvester Jasper ended up linking up with League Two side Colchester United in the summer window, joining on loan until January.

The move came after a stint on trial with Sheffield Wednesday, with the Cottagers keen for the talented winger to pick up senior experience elsewhere having put in some strong performances in the youth sides.

Jasper’s loan gives him the first chance to pick up first-team minutes away from Fulham, having played only three times for their senior side.

Following his move to Colchester United, first-team minutes is exactly what Jasper has been getting.

He has featured eight times for Hayden Mullins’ side across all competitions, starting in four League Two games. Jasper has been deployed on the left-wing and as a striker, chipping in with one assist so far.

While his return in terms of goal contributions as been pretty underwhelming, the Fulham loan man has shown his talent. The 20-year-old has shown no fear in taking on the opposition, which has been effective in some games more than others.

Now, the youngster will be hoping to add some goals and assists to his record as he looks to impress away from Fulham.

Up next for Jasper and co

Mullins’ side will be hoping to return to winning ways after their defeat to Crawley Town last weekend, with Swindon Town awaiting Colchester this weekend.

Ben Garner’s side currently sit in 10th place and are three games without a win, so will be determined to get back on track.