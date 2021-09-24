Blackpool opted to offload midfielder Ethan Robson in the summer transfer window, with MK Dons swooping in for a loan agreement.

The former Sunderland man was in and out of Neil Critchley’s side as they won promotion to the Championship, with 16 of his 36 outings for Blackpool coming off the bench.

It was then decided that a temporary move elsewhere would be best for Robson, giving him the chance to play regular football elsewhere.

That’s exactly what the 24-year-old has done, successfully nailing down a place in Liam Manning’s starting XI with MK Dons.

Robson has played and started in every League One game for MK Dons so far, missing only five minutes of league football across his eight outings so far this season. Along the way, he has chipped in with one goal and one assist, featuring as a defensive midfielder or central midfielder.

The Blackpool loanee’s performances have warranted a regular starting place, too. He has impressed in ties with Portsmouth, Ipswich Town and Bolton Wanderers since his move.

As a central midfielder in Manning’s heavily possession-focused system, Robson has played a key role in the side. He has displayed a strong passing ability, managing an 86.9% pass success rate so far this season.

Up next for Robson and co

Manning’s side face recently relegated Wycombe Wanderers next, so it will be a good test for Robson and co.

Both sides have enjoyed strong starts to the season, with MK Dons sat in 3rd place after eight games and Gareth Ainsworth’s Chairboys in 5th with a game in hand.

It remains to be seen if Robson can continue to impress as he looks to prove himself away from Blackpool.