Sheffield Wednesday ‘keeper Cameron Dawson was sent out on loan to Exeter City in the summer, with Darren Moore not seeing him as part of his plans for the 2021/22 campaign.

The Owls’ goalkeeping situation was an interesting one during the summer window. Following Bailey Peacock-Farrell’s arrival, Dawson and Joe Wildsmith were both available as options to be the number two, with Wildsmith earning the spot.

Dawson ended up heading out on loan, linking up with Exeter City in a bid to pick up senior action elsewhere.

The Sheffield Wednesday man has made a decent start to life with the Grecians, too.

Dawson has conceded five goals in nine games, three of which came in a 3-0 defeat to Leyton Orient. He has managed to keep an impressive five clean sheets so far, including a current run of three in a row.

The 26-year-old has put in some strong performances, impressing in ties with Bristol Rovers, Forest Green Rovers and Sutton United.

His form has seen him nail down the starting spot in Matt Tayor’s side, with 16-year-old Harry Lee acting as his back-up. Dawson will be looking to maintain his spot as Taylor’s go-to man in between the sticks as Exeter look to mount a promotion push.

Next up for Taylor’s side is Hartlepool United, who have also enjoyed a strong start to the new season.

Exeter currently sit one place above Dave Challinor’s outfit in 5th, so it will be hoped that Dawson can continue to impress in what may be a closely contested tie at Victoria Park.