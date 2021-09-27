In under a week FIFA 22 will have been released, and already the individual ratings for players are out.

Here is a look at the ten highest-rated AFC Wimbledon players on FIFA 22.

10. Jack Rudoni -62

Surprisingly so low on the list for the Dons. Rudoni has been upgraded by four ratings due to an excellent season. With four goals and five assists last term, the upgrade was certainly deserved.

9. Ayoub Assal – 62

The Dons shining light of the early season gets a mammoth upgrade. Having burst onto the scene at the back end of last season with four goals and two assists. Assal has been upgraded by 13 points and no one can say its undeserved. It would be surprising if next year he does not receive another one.

8. Ollie Palmer – 62

The 6″6 giant comes in at number eight for the Wombles. He receives a downgrade of one rating, due to injuries which ruined his debut season with the Dons.

7. Luke McCormick – 63

The summer signing from Chelsea comes next. Spending last season on loan at Bristol Rovers where he netted six times, McCormick has a deserved upgrade of four ratings. Arguably the player with the biggest potential in the Dons squad, would be surprising to see him this low next year.

6. George Marsh – 63

Since arriving from Spurs, Marsh has struggled to find his place in the Wimbledon midfield. However his FIFA rating has stayed the same for the third year running. He will be hoping come next year, this trend can be stopped.

5. Nesta Guinness-Walker – 63

The attacking left-back is another player who’s rating hasn’t moved. Following an up and down season this is not surprising. Although being just 22, he still has the potential to move up.

4. Will Nightingale – 64

The Dons academy graduate receives a solid upgrade off two points. After a blistering start to this season having already netted four goals from centre-back, this move up can definitely be justified by EA.

3. Ben Heneghan – 64

Being the heart of the Wimbledon defence, it was obvious Heneghan would be near the top of this list. The Dons player with his experience is a pivotal part of the new-look Robinson side. Being unmoved from his FIFA 21 rating is very harsh.

2. Alex Woodyard – 65

The Wimbledon captain takes second spot this year, staying at the 65 mark. Comfortably the most consistent player in the Wimbledon side over the last 12 months it is hard to argue with this. His calmness under pressure and experience make him a valuable part of this Dons side.

1. Darius Charles – 65



Most shockingly at number one comes Darius Charles. Having made only six appearances in the last 16 months for Wycombe his experience puts him at the top of the pile. Despite not being used so far by the Dons, some argue that he still has the ability to play at this level.