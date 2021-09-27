FIFA 22 drops this week and as such the ratings for all the players within the game have been revealed.

Here we take a look at the highest-rated Portsmouth players on the new edition of FIFA…

10. Joe Morrell – 66

The Welsh international featured heavily at Euro 2020, yet an erratic domestic campaign under Nathan Jones at Luton Town saw him play just 10 games in the Championship. Having ranked at 67 in the ’21 edition, it’s a one point drop for the man who played for his country more than his club last season.

9. John Marquis – 66

Another one point drop came the way of Pompey’s leading goalscorer in the 20-21 campaign. Marquis netted on 18 occasions overall, and while the start to his present campaign has yielded just one goal in eight.

8. Michael Jacobs – 66

Plagued by injury and appearances on the bench, rating Jacobs would have been a tough enough task without even factoring his absence from ’21, in between is Wigan release and Pompey arrival. It’s a high rating for a man who is rarely seen at Fratton Park.

7. Marcus Harness – 66

It’s even keel for Harness this season. However he did pick up a 75 in-form card last time out following a hat-trick against former employers Burton Albion. The second-quickest player in the squad does also have four star skill moves and weak foot ability to his name.

6 . Clark Roberston – 67

Such is the reliability of Robertson overall from a defensive perspective, his drop down from Championship to League One hasn’t cost him a decrease in this year’s version. It may be tough to retain for next season however, as a hip injury threatens to keep the Scot out for the best part of the three months.

5. Connor Ogilvie – 67

One of the Pompey players to see their rating improve from last season, Ogilvie may need to cling onto that, as his start to this season has been underwhelming at best. A combination of shaky performances and injury has kept him out of the squad in favour of top scorer Lee Brown.

4. Kieron Freeman – 67

A surprising drop for Freeman considering it was by only one point; the right-back played just three games in all of last season. Having been set up to enjoy the starting right-back spot for the Blues this season, the late arrival of Mahlon Romeo raises fresh questions about Freeman’s playing time this season.

3. Shaun Williams – 68

A two-point fall from last season represents a third consecutive drop for the 34-year-old, now plying his trade in the third tier.

2. Ronan Curtis – 68

Surprisingly ranked as the fastest player in the Pompey squad, the four-star weak foot and skill move Irish international remains a key figure in this Pompey side, but like Marquis above, needs to improve following a start that has yielded one goal, zero assists.

1. Mahlon Romeo – 71

The Millwall loanee stands alone as the sole 70+ Pompey player, and the adventurous wing-back has provided plenty of spark since his arrival from the capital. Hailed as one of few that could solve the Blues’ creativity issues, his rating reflects his importance to this side’s ambitions.