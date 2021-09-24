Luton Town’s new signing Elliot Thorpe has said he arrives at Kenilworth Road with the desire of becoming an established first-team player.

With the transfer window closed, clubs have to look at the free agent market if they want to bring in any new signings.

One side that has looked to do that is Luton Town, with Elliot Thorpe linking up with the Hatters on Friday after his departure from Premier League side Spurs.

Now, upon the confirmation of Thorpe’s move to Kenilworth Road, the talented midfielder has voiced his desire to play an important role for Nathan Jones’ senior side.

As quoted by the club’s official website, Thorpe said he understands it would have been difficult to make a senior breakthrough while with Spurs, motivating him to join Luton.

Here’s what he had to say on the matter:

“This is solely about wanting to play first-team football.

“With Tottenham, I understand it is very difficult to be the one to breakthrough.

“You might get a game here and there in a cup, but I want to be established and playing week-in, week-out, which is why I have come to Luton.”

Having sealed his move, it will be interesting to see if the Welsh youth international can fulfil his ambitions and cement himself as a key part of Jones’ plans.

Fending off competition from Championship rivals

Luton Town’s deal for Thorpe can be seen as a win for the Hatters, having beaten fellow Championship sides to his signature.

Cardiff City and Bristol City were also rumoured to be showing an interest in the former Spurs talent, so it will be interesting to see if the Robins and the Bluebirds are left kicking themselves over Thorpe in the future.