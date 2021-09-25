Bristol City captain Dan Bentley has given his reasons behind why he thinks they have experienced a turn-around in results.

The 28-year-old former Brentford goalkeeper has spoken to the club media over the recent shift in momentum for the Robins. He told BCFC:



“One thing we’ve tried to install in the team this year is mentality. That’s whether we’re in a moment of negativity after conceding, body language after a goal or holding on to a lead but I think the mentality of the squad has been really good.”

Nigel Pearson’s side struggled for form at the back end of last season under Dean Holden and they finished the campaign in 19th position with no points in their final four outings.

As things stand Pearson has maintained a four-game unbeaten run which has propelled Bristol City to ninth and only one point adrift from the coveted top six.

Bentley was appointed club captain at the beginning of this season – his third at the club after being signed by former manager Lee Johnson on an undisclosed fee from now Premier League club Brentford.

Bentley went onto state the importance of starting on the front foot and being able to defend together as a team:

“In the majority of games we’ve started well. We’ve taken the lead in a few games, we’ve taken chances and collectively we’ve defended well. At times we’ve had backs against the wall but we’ve defended resolutely as a team.”

Bristol City are still looking to recapture the form which brought them within touching distance of the Championship play-offs under Lee Johnson and as a club are certainly looking to make the 19th place finish last campaign a thing of the past.

They look towards their next game this coming weekend where they will host high-flying and newly relegated Fulham to Ashton Gate Stadium.

Fulham will be a very tough test for Pearson’s squad and they will have to be at the top of their game to ensure their unbeaten run extends to five.

The Whites have suffered two defeats in their previous three outings, so if Bristol City can implement the correct game plan, there will definitely be hope amongst supporters that they can shock the league.