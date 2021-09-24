Oldham Athletic forward Vani Da Silva has penned a new deal with the club, it has been confirmed.

It has been a difficult start to the 2021/22 campaign for Oldham Athletic, with off-pitch issues rumbling on under the ownership of Abdallah Lemsagam.

Keith Curle’s side sit at the bottom of League Two, three points away from safety after winning only one of their opening eight games.

However, one reason for encouragement has been the brief appearances of young talent Vani Da Silva. Now, an update has emerged regarding the youngster’s situation at Boundary Park.

As confirmed on the club’s official website, the 18-year-old has penned a new deal with the Latics.

Da Silva’s deal was set to expire in January, putting Oldham at risk of losing him for nothing. Now, his contract will run through until the summer of 2023 after penning an 18-month extension with the fourth-tier side.

The statement reveals that recent interest from other clubs in Da Silva has prompted them to tie him down to a new deal, so it will be interesting to see how he kicks on from here.

His season so far

Da Silva is still waiting on his first start for Oldham but has found action off the bench.

He played 45 minutes in their heavy Carabao Cup defeat to Brentford and lead the line in the second half of Oldham’s EFL Trophy win over Salford City.

Overall, he has made five appearances for the club’s senior side since making his breakthrough, so it awaits to be seen what role he will have to play for Curle’s side over the course of the campaign.