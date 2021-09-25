Bolton travel to the North East this weekend as they attempt to reclaim their position inside the top six of England’s third tier.

The Trotters have had a good season so far this campaign, continuing the form which saw them promoted from League Two last time out. Ian Evatt has shown he is more than capable of being the man to return the Wanderers back to the Championship and this coming weekend he will be looking at the opportunity of being the first manager to take points from the Stadium Of Light.

Earlier this week Ian Evatt supplied Bolton fans with some positive updates regarding three players that have been sat on the treatment list:

Declan John and Harry Brockbank:

Despite never featuring for Sunderland former Black Cat man Declan John will be back in contention following a non-coronavirus illness which saw his left back position covered by Liam Gordon.

Fellow defender Harry Brockbank has also returned to training alongside John this week and is in a fight to get up to match fitness before returning to action. Ian Evatt told Manchester Evening News:

“Declan is back training fully, he has come through fine. Harry is back training again too.

Amadou Bakayoko:

While Saturday may come too soon for the Sierra-Leonean forward Evatt added more positive news:

“Baka’s edging closer. He’s come through a week of pitch work so won’t be too much longer either, so things are looking positive.”

Bolton’s 39-year-old manager seems to be enjoying the prospect of playing in front of the Sunderland fans and went on to say:

“That’s the whole reason we got promoted is to have games like this and I don’t think we’ve got that kind of mentality. We’re going there as equals and we feel we’re equals.

“We have to have that mindset and mentality. Obviously we know it’s a difficult place to go and a very big club with a great fanbase but we’re exactly the same as that.

“I think you know me well enough now to know we don’t go anywhere to draw and we’ll give it our best shot.”

With Sunderland also recognised for their expansive play this could end up being a top quality end to end affair in which either team could come out on top and with the positive injury updates Bolton fans will definitely fancy their chances.