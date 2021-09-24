Bristol Rovers loanee Luke Thomas has suffered an injury set-back.

The winger has injured his ankle in training this week ahead of his sides’ clash against Walsall tomorrow.

Thomas, who is on loan at the Memorial Ground from Barnsley, is facing a spell on the sidelines now.

The 22-year-old had only recently pushed himself back into the Gas’ first-team.

‘Disappointing for him’…

Their boss, Joey Barton, has told the club’s official YouTube channel: “We’ve lost another one in Luke Thomas. He’s rocked his injury in training so it’s looks like it’s going to be at least a couple of weeks (he will be out) so hopefully it’s on the short side, but it could be up to a month.

“It’s disappointing for him because he’s worked hard to get himself into the first-team picture.”

Thomas joined the League Two side in July on a season-long loan and has made six appearances in all competitions so far this season.

Barnsley gave him the green light to head out the exit door over the summer to get more game time under his belt.

He spent time during the last campaign on loan in League One at Ipswich Town.

Bristol Rovers’ current situation

Barton’s side have made a slow start to the new season and are currently sat in 22nd place.

They have won two out of their opening eight games and are only outside the relegation zone on goal difference.

The Gas are back in action tomorrow against Walsall and will be looking to bounce back from their 3-1 defeat to Leyton Orient last time out.

Thomas is unavailable to play and will be hoping to recover from injury as soon as he can.