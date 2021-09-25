Portsmouth travel to Charlton next in the 2021/22 League One campaign.

Coming into this one, both teams have struggled to hold together any sort of momentum so far. It has been nine games combined between Portsmouth and Charlton since they last found three points in the league.

With Charlton and Portsmouth finishing 7th and 8th respectively last time out they will be encouraged to ensure they don’t miss out on play-offs again and with both sides sat 21st and 12th as things stand, it is crucial they start picking up consistent points.

Team News

Both Clark Robertson and Connor Ogilvie have a chance of returning this weekend after both missing two games due to injury. However, with Robertson having been to see a specialist this week it seems Ogilvie has a higher chance of making a return to first team action. Danny Cowley told HampshireLive:

“Clark [Robertson] is seeing a specialist at the end of the week, we’ve got everything crossed.”

Predicted XI

(4-2-3-1)



Gavin Bazunu (GK), Mahlon Romeo, Sean Raggett, Paul Downing, Lee Brown, Ryan Tunnicliffe, Joe Morrell, Marcus Harness, Miguel Azeez, Ronan Curtis, John Marquis

Score Prediction

Both teams will be motivated and determined to ensure their poor spells end on Saturday. Charlton have the home advantage in this one but Portsmouth will be backed by their incredibly loyal and loud away following. Charlton have only won once at home and Portsmouth once away.

Prediction: Charlton 1-1 Portsmouth