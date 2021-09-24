Huddersfield Town winger Aaron Rowe is facing another three to four weeks on the sidelines, it has been revealed.

After suffering a fractured toe during Huddersfield Town’s pre-season preparations, academy graduate Aaron Rowe has been forced on the sidelines since.

Rowe is still waiting on the chance to make his first appearance of the season and it had been hoped that he would return at some point this month.

However, a fresh update has emerged, with Carlos Corberan revealing he is facing a longer stint out.

As cited by Yorkshire Live, Corberan revealed that Rowe’s injury has not healed as doctors would have hoped. As a result, the 21-year-old will be forced into a further three to four weeks on the sidelines.

It will be hoped that Rowe can return ahead of schedule, but he may not make a comeback until late October.

Who will feature in his absence?

Thankfully for Huddersfield, there are plenty of options that can feature while Rowe continues his recovery.

The likes of Duane Holmes, Sorba Thomas, Danny Grant, Danel Sinani, Harry Toffolo and Josh Koroma can all hold down the spots as wingers, wide midfielders or wing-backs if needs be.

Rolando Aarons will hopefully be an option out wide sooner rather than later too, with the former Newcastle United man showing encouraging signs as he works his way back to full fitness after a disrupted spell on the sidelines through injury.