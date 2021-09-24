Luton Town have completed the signing of Elliot Thorpe following his departure from Tottenham Hotspur.

Luton Town have snapped up the youngster on a free transfer, as announced by their official club website.

Thorpe, who is 20-years-old, was released by Spurs at the end of last season.

He has been available as a free agent since the end of June and has found a new home now.

Luton boss, Nathan Jones, has said: “Elliot is someone we’ve monitored for a while now. We identified him a little while ago and Tottenham allowed us to have him in for a few days’ training to see how his character is and so on, so we are delighted now to sign him.

“He’s young and a very technically gifted midfield player. We try to cover all our groups, but we haven’t got many of that 18, 19, 20, 21 age group that are pushing first team, and Elliot is one that is in that group.”

Career to date

Thorpe has spent his whole career to date on the books at Spurs and rose up through the academy of the North London side.

He was a regular for their Under-23’s side last season after previously catching the eye for their Under-18’s.

The youngster is also a Wales youth international and will now be excited for a new chapter in his career.

New home

Thorpe is expected to link up with Luton Under-23’s initially as he gets used to his new surroundings.

He is a shrewd long-term signing for the Championship side and it will be interesting to see how he does with them.