Ipswich Town boss Paul Cook has remained coy on the chances of a long-term deal for QPR loanee Macauley Bonne.

After an impressive start to life back at Portman Road, Ipswich Town loan ace Macauley Bonne has become a firm favourite among supporters.

An Ipswich fan himself, Bonne spent time in the Tractor Boys’ youth academy before his departure in 2009. Since returning, he has managed an impressive five goals in seven games, starring in a struggling side.

Now, with fans already calling for a permanent swoop, manager Paul Cook has opened up on the chances of a long-term deal.

As quoted by TWTD, Cook remained coy on the chances of bringing the Zimbabwean back after his loan spell.

The Ipswich boss hopes to see Bonne’s form continue, stating that the club will “wait and see” what happens in the long-term. Here’s what he had to say:

“Macauley, obviously as everyone knows, is such a big Ipswich Town fan and to be scoring those goals in front of your own supporters must have a value that no money brings.

“It must be something for his family and himself, it must be amazing.

“All I’d say is long may it continue and it will continue for as long as he’s here, and how long that is, we will wait and see.”

Up next for Bonne and co

Saturday’s game at Portman Road sees two of League One’s biggest sides clash, with Sheffield Wednesday facing the Tractor Boys.

While Cook’s side will be looking to build on last weekend’s result, which saw them win their first game of the season against Lincoln City, Wednesday will be looking to return to winning ways.

Darren Moore’s side are three without a win in League One, losing to Morecambe and Plymouth Argyle before drawing with Shrewsbury Town.

Keeping Bonne quiet will be important for the Owls, but the QPR loanee will be determined to keep up his strong form and help Ipswich in their bid to turn their season around.