Millwall are set to start right-sided ace Connor Mahoney against Nottingham Forest, with Gary Rowett ready to give him the chance to impress.

Standout star Jed Wallace and loan ace Sheyi Ojo are both set to miss Saturday’s clash against Steve Cooper’s side, opening the door for Connor Mahoney to maintain his spot in the side.

The Millwall man started on the right-wing against Leicester City in their Carabao Cup defeat, putting in a decent performance despite the loss.

Now, it seems he is set for another chance to impress as he bids for a spot in Gary Rowett’s starting 11.

London News Online states that he is poised to play from the start against Nottingham Forest.

Lions boss Rowett opened up on Mahoney’s situation, moving to heap praise on the 24-year-old and stating that he hopes his contract situation will be motivation to perform.

As it stands, the former Bournemouth and Blackburn Rovers man sees his deal run out next summer, so he’s bidding to earn a new contract at The Den, provided that he wants to stay.

Mahoney’s Millwall career so far

Since moving to The Den from Bournemouth back in 2019, the winger has played in 64 games for Millwall.

In the process, he has chipped in with five goals and seven assists and he is waiting for his first goal contribution of this season after seven outings.

Able to feature on the left or right, it will be interesting to see if the Blackburn-born talent can nail down a spot in Rowett’s side.