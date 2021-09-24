Blackburn Rovers’ summer target Ryan Hedges never pushed for a move away from Aberdeen, manager Stephen Glass has said.

It was a difficult transfer window for Blackburn Rovers at times.

After losing Adam Armstrong, the Championship side were unable to bring in a new striker and missed out on some other key targets, with Aberdeen man Ryan Hedges one on their radar.

Now, Dons boss Stephen Glass has provided an insight into Hedges’ situation in the summer window, stating he believes the winger “loves it” at Pittodrie.

As quoted by The Press and Journal, Glass said that the Welshman never pushed for a move away to the Championship despite a bid being made.

Hedges also received high praise for his professionalism, remaining focused on the task at hand despite the interest in his services. Here’s what Glass had to say:

“I think Ryan loves it here, that’s important.

“He’s not in here banging the door saying: ‘why are you not letting me go, teams are looking at me’.

“Players know when teams are after them these days, we all know that.

“But his mind is great and he’s ready to perform. His professionalism has been fantastic, as it has been with other people in the same situation as well.”

How has Hedges fared this season?

The former Swansea City youngster has struggled with a hamstring injury in the early stages of the season, limiting him to only six appearances across all competitions.

Hedges, who can be deployed on the right-wing or in attacking midfield, has netted two goals and laid on two assists in that time.

His focus will now be on working his way back to full fitness as he enters the final year of his contract with Aberdeen. Another deal has been offered, so it will be interesting to see if he commits his future to the Scottish side in the coming months.