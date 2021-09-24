Mansfield Town may have up to five players ruled out of tomorrow’s clash against Leyton Orient, as per their official club website.

Mansfield Town travel to London on the back of their 1-1 home draw with Rochdale last time out.

The Stags are in poor form at the moment and are winless in their last six games in the league.

Leyton Orient, on the other hand, are flying and sit 2nd in the league table under Kenny Jackett.

Injury woes

Mansfield will be without the suspended Stephen Quinn and injured Richard Nartey, whilst Stoke City loan man Will Forrester is unavailable.

Kellan Gordon and midfielder Ryan Stirk are doubts for the game which is a blow to Nigel Clough.

The pair have had scans on respective knee and ankle injuries this week but the results are yet to be known.

Mansfield will make assessments on the duo and make the necessary steps to replace them if they are unavailable.

Important game

Leyton Orient are in good spirits at the moment and will fancy their chances of extending their impressive start to the season tomorrow.

Mansfield haven’t got going yet this term and are in for a tough one.

They have some decent players in their ranks but are not performing to their best.

Quotes

Their first-team coach, Andy Garner, told their website earlier this week: “Leyton Orient are on a good run at the moment, so it will be a hard game, but we keep telling the players that there is nothing to fear.

“We just want to play our game, work as hard as we possibly can and see what happens.

“They are a team playing with confidence and are second in the league. But he (Kenny Jackett) will know we’re no pushovers.”