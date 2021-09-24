Preston North End youngster Jacob Holland-Wilkinson has headed out on loan, with a move to Lancaster City now confirmed.

EFL clubs are allowed to offload players to non-league sides outside of the transfer window, with a host of teams taking this opportunity to loan out young talents.

One club that has moved to use this is Preston North End. Among those heading out to non-league sides in recent weeks is Ethan Walker and Oliver Lombard, with Jacob Holland-Wilkinson also linking up with a loan club.

Now, it has been confirmed that Holland-Wilkinson has made a new switch, joining Lancaster City.

After a spell with AFC Fylde, the Preston youngster has now joined the Dolly Blues for a second time, as announced on the club’s official website.

Holland-Wilkinson previously spent time with the club last year, joining on a work experience loan.

This time around, he joins on a short-term loan deal as he looks to pick up more senior experience away from Frankie McAvoy’s first-team at Deepdale.

Up next for McAvoy’s side

With Holland-Wilkinson’s latest move confirmed, McAvoy and co will be focusing on on-pitch matters with the senior side.

Up next for Preston is Birmingham City, who have lost their last two games after an encouraging start to the new season. Lee Bowyer’s side currently sit in 11th place with 11 points from eight games.

As for Preston, they are undefeated in their last five after a shaky start to the season. They have drawn their last three, so they will be keen to take all three points on Saturday.