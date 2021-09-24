Charlton Athletic have offered a contract to defender Deji Elerewe.

Charlton Athletic’s Director of Football, Steve Gallen, has confirmed the club are in talks with the youngster in his Q + A with the Supporter’s Trust.

Elerewe, who is 18-years-old, is highly-rated by the League One side and they hope to tie him down on a long-term basis.

The teenager has risen up through the academy.

‘A Charlton boy’…

Gallen has said: “Yes, he has been offered a contract. We’re delighted with the progress that he’s making. He’s very much a Charlton boy.

“We are in the process of negotiating a new contract with him now, we can’t go into more detail now. We have talent in every age group in the Academy.”

Rising star

Elerewe joined Charlton’s academy at the age of 13 and has since progressed up through the youth ranks.

He was handed his first-team debut by Nigel Adkins in their Carabao Cup loss to AFC Wimbledon last month.

The defender has since made a three more senior appearances, two of which have been in the league.

He has been shown a lot of faith by the Addicks so far this term and is being tipped for a very bright future at the Valley.

What now?

It is now a waiting game to see if Elerewe puts pen-to-paper and this would be a great bit of business for the club if it happens.

Charlton are back in league action tomorrow against Portsmouth.