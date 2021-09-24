Rotherham United hope to have Shane Ferguson and Freddie Ladapo in contention for tomorrow, as per a report by the Rotherham Advertiser.

Rotherham United are back in action on home soil against Crewe Alexandra.

The Millers beat Bolton Wanderers away 2-0 last time out and will be looking to make it back-to-back wins.

They lost their last home game 4-2 to Fleetwood Town and won’t want a repeat of that against the Railwayman.

Ferguson’s situation

Ferguson hasn’t played for the Yorkshire side since last month but has returned to training.

He gives Paul Warne something to think about for tomorrow and it will be interesting to see if he is thrown straight into the side or eased back in slowly.

Ladapo’s situation

Ladapo limped off last weekend against Bolton Wanderers but his injury isn’t as bad as first feared.

The forward did some light work with the physio on Tuesday and was due to return into full training with the rest of the side if that went well.

Warne has said: “If he has had no ill effects from that (on Tuesday), he should be able to join in with the rest of the squad. I think he’ll in contention for the weekend.”

Miller blow

Winger Mickel Miller has got a hamstring problem and is expected to sit out against Crewe.

However, he may be available to play against AFC Wimbledon on Tuesday.